Regional municipalities receive $1.185 million from province

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell announced that his riding had secured an additional $1.185 million in funding from the Safe Restart Agreement.

This funding will be used by the municipalities to help offset operating costs incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and to help ensure that the municipalities do not carry a deficit into 2021.

“This funding will provide our community with the support it needs to continue delivering critical services that we all rely on everyday,” said MPP McDonell. “Today’s announcement will help these municipalities develop a 2021 budget that reflects the reality of COVID-19 and give them the confidence they need to proceed with capital projects that will drive economic growth.”

The funding per municipalities is:

City of Cornwall $538,000

United Counties of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry $353,000

South Glengarry $72,000

South Stormont $68,000

South Dundas $60,000

North Dundas $59,000

North Stormont $35,000

The Township of North Glengarry is also set to receive $59,000.

“This joint funding will help Ontario’s municipalities recover from the impacts of COVID-19 faster, by helping them to enter into 2021 without operating deficits from this year,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “By ensuring our municipal partners are in a sound financial position to begin the new year, they can better focus on keeping their capital projects on track while continuing to provide the critical services their residents rely on.”