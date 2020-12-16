Santa is an essential service

CORNWALL, Ontario – At their meeting on Monday night, Cornwall City Council passed a motion ensuring that Santa Claus will still be able to visit all of the girls and boys this year, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Whereas boughs of holly, jingle bells, cups of cheer, mistletoe, candy canes, pine trees, eggnog, twinkling lights and other elements of the Christmas cornucopia will provide some Yuletide joy as we face the coming winter, but they will, alas, come up short without the magic of Santa.

Whereas, with other countries like Trinidad and Tobago, Ireland, Belgium and Australia already taking steps to exempt Santa from COVID-19 related restrictions, governments in Canada should similarly take action to assure Canadian children that, despite the current pandemic, Santa will still be able to visit Canadian homes and make spirits bright.

Whereas children have had a difficult 2020 with challenges including disruptions to their education, decreased recreational activities, and less playing with friends.

Whereas children should not be made to suffer any unnecessary anxiety.

Whereas, with respect to public health concerns, world renowned immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci has advised that Santa is exempt from COVID-19 and has

innate immunity, similar to the Easter Bunny.

Whereas, as for possible enforcement challenges, Santa can be easily recognized through a series of identifiers:

• wears boots and suit of red

• has a beard that is long and white

• a long cap on his head

• a big red cherry nose

• laughs this way – Ho Ho Ho

• and eight reindeer pull his sleigh (not counting Rudolph)

Now therefore be it resolved that City Council request the Government of Ontario to deem Santa Claus an essential service and that the Government of Canada take the necessary actions required to exempt Santa Claus and his reindeer from any and all quarantine measures so that his annual mission safely delivering joy to children around the world is not in any way impinged.