Township of South Stormont selects first Youth Volunteer of the Year Award winner

SOUTH STOMRONT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont has announced Alexa Zummach as the inaugural winner of the Youth Volunteer of the Year Award.

Zummach has donated her time in support of a variety of events in the South Stormont community including Ingleside Firefighters Challenge/Block Party, Canadian Cancer Society Relay for Life, Stephanie Grady Memorial Run, and the Avonmore Ladies Night. She also served on the board the Stormont County Fair and is a member of the 4H club.

This inaugural edition of the award was intended to be presented in at the South Stormont Volunteer Appreciation Gala which was to recognize distinguished volunteers from the year 2019. The gala had to be postponed due to COVID-19, and instead, Zummach was presented the award by Mayor Bryan McGillis on Monday, Dec. 14.

“We’re so fortunate to have some incredible young people in our community,” says Mayor Bryan McGillis. “The Youth Volunteer of the Year Award is an opportunity to recognize their efforts to improve our community, and Ms. Zummach was the perfect selection as the award’s first recipient.”

Zummach intends to attend Loyalist College, with the goal of someday working in a career with the border services or criminal investigations.