Woman arrested after disturbance at Second St. business

Cornwall, ON – Natalie Beauchamp, 49, of Cornwall was arrested on December 16th, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Cause a disturbance

· Assault

· Assault police officer x 2

· Assault with intent to resist arrest x 2

It is alleged on December 16th, 2020, the woman was causing a disturbance at a Second Street business and assaulted someone she did not know. Police attended and took the woman into custody after a brief struggle, during which time she assaulted two police officers. The woman was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 4th, 2021.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Justine Jacobs, 35, of Akwesasne was arrested on December 16th, 2020 on the strength of two warrants. It is alleged on October 30th, 2020 and November 10th, 2020, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so. Police were contacted and warrants were issued for her arrest. On December 16th, 2020, the woman was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants while stopped at the Port of Entry. The warrants were executed and she was released to appear in court on March 2nd, 2021.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM (CHOKING)

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 17th, 2020 and charged with assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend, the man choked her, and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 4th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 40 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today).