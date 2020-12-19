Man stabbed in altercation in Alexandria

December 19, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 14 min on December 18, 2020
Provided by OPP
ALEXANDRIA, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Crime Unit is continuing to investigate a serious assault with a weapon at a residence on Main street in Alexandria.

On December 16, 2020 at approximately 8:32 p.m. SD&G OPP responded to a report that an adult male had been attacked with an edged weapon by an individual who then fled the scene.

The victim (age 28) suffered a stab wound and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The individual responsible has yet to be located and there is no risk to public safety.

SD&G OPP crime unit continue to investigate.

While at the location another adult male became combative with officers. The adult male resisted arrest and threatened officers during the incident.

Roch PARISEAU (age 26) of South Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

–            Uttering threats – Criminal code (CC) Sec. 264.1(1)(a)

–             Obstruct peace officer CC Sec. 129(a)

–             Resist peace officer CC sec. 129(a)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria February 3, 2021.

