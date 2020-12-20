EOHU: Province wide lockdown possible

December 20, 2020 — Changed at 19 h 32 min on December 20, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
EOHU: Province wide lockdown possible
Premier Doug Ford addressing the province during one of his regular COVID-19 updates.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) stated that a province wide lockdown on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, was a possibility.

“We are aware this is a possibility vs a region lockdown… but we have not been officially informed of any decision,” Dr. Roumeliotis wrote in an email to Seaway News on Sunday night, Dec. 20.

The statement was sent in response to a question from Seaway News concerning reports from several media outlets across the province claiming that the Doug Ford government would announce an Ontario wide lockdown.

First reported in Toronto 680News, then followed by stories from the Toronto Star, Global News, and CBC, the Ford government is said to be considering a 28-day lockdown beginning on Dec. 24, except for the northern region of the province where the lockdown would last two weeks.

Sources with intimate knowledge of the plan have told CTV, CBC, and others that the lockdown would include an extension of the winter break for elementary schools and high schools, and a complete move to virtual learning when classes resume.

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) stated Sunday night that they had yet to receive any confirmation of an extended winter break.

Doug Ford is expected to formally announce the lockdown at a press conference at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park on Monday, Dec. 21.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Vaccine expected to reach EOHU region in April
COVID-19 News

Vaccine expected to reach EOHU region in April

CORNWALL – Eleven months after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Canada, the first shipments of the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine…

EOHU introduces stricter capacity rules for grocery & department stores
COVID-19 News

EOHU introduces stricter capacity rules for grocery & department stores

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is introducing stricter guidelines around…