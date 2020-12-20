EOHU: Province wide lockdown possible

CORNWALL, Ontario – Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) stated that a province wide lockdown on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, was a possibility.

“We are aware this is a possibility vs a region lockdown… but we have not been officially informed of any decision,” Dr. Roumeliotis wrote in an email to Seaway News on Sunday night, Dec. 20.

The statement was sent in response to a question from Seaway News concerning reports from several media outlets across the province claiming that the Doug Ford government would announce an Ontario wide lockdown.

First reported in Toronto 680News, then followed by stories from the Toronto Star, Global News, and CBC, the Ford government is said to be considering a 28-day lockdown beginning on Dec. 24, except for the northern region of the province where the lockdown would last two weeks.

Sources with intimate knowledge of the plan have told CTV, CBC, and others that the lockdown would include an extension of the winter break for elementary schools and high schools, and a complete move to virtual learning when classes resume.

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) stated Sunday night that they had yet to receive any confirmation of an extended winter break.

Despite media reports today, we have not received any direction from the Ministry of Education relating to extending the winter break. If we do, the school board and/or your school will contact you to let you know how learning will continue. pic.twitter.com/ex6sNpCGLL — ucdsb (@UCDSB) December 20, 2020

Doug Ford is expected to formally announce the lockdown at a press conference at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park on Monday, Dec. 21.