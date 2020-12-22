Man arrested for selling illegal knives online

CORNWALL, Ontario – Michael Bayer, 35 of Cornwall was arrested on December 18th, 2020 and charged with breach of undertaking for being in possession of weapons, possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) and possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking. It is alleged the man attempted to sell knives on the internet that are prohibited weapons in Canada. On December 18th, 2020 a warrant was executed at his residence and a quantity of Fentanyl was located. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both from Cornwall were arrested on December 19th, 2020 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an argument on December 19th, 2020 they assaulted each other and police were contacted to investigate. Both were taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and are scheduled to attend court at a later date. Their names were not released as the matter is domestic in nature.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on December 19th, 2020 and charged with mischief. It is alleged on December 18th, 2020 the woman damaged her boyfriend’s phone and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 9th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on December 20th, 2020 and charged with criminal harassment. It is alleged the woman repeatedly communicated with her former step-mother despite having been previously warned by police. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 20th, 2020 the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old South Glengarry man was arrested on December 18th, 2020 and charged with breach of a release order for being in the company of someone he has conditions not to communicate with and assault. It is alleged on December 18th, 2020 police were contacted to investigate a disturbance at a local store. Once on scene they found the man in breach of his release order for being in the company of a certain person. It is also alleged he had assaulted his girlfriend earlier in the day. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

There were 120 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in over the weekend (8am Friday to 8am Monday morning). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map @ http://www.cornwallpolice.ca/ . CCPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.