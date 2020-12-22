Municipal services affected by shutdown

CORNWALL, Ontario – It was announced on Dec. 21 that the province of Ontario would enter a shutdown starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The City of Cornwall has released a list of services that will be affected by this shutdown, as has the United Counties of SD&G.

CORNWALL:

OPEN WITH PRECAUTIONS:

Paramedics, police officers, and firefighters will continue to respond to 911 calls. Please keep your distance while COVID-19 screening takes place, and wear your mask. Calls to 911 should be limited to emergencies.

Cornwall Transit continues to operate. Please take the bus only for essential trips (such as work, groceries, and trips to the pharmacy). Wear your mask, sanitize your hands, keep your distance – and do not take the bus if you are feeling unwell.

Meals on Wheels service will not be disrupted.

Child care centres will remain open.

The Cornwall Public Library will reopen for curbside service on January 4.

CLOSED:

Municipal offices are closed from Thursday, December 24 at noon. Offices will re-open for essential business on Monday, January 4 at 9 a.m.

All indoor recreation facilities, including the Benson Centre and Aquatic Centre, are closed until January 23.

Only one essential caregiver per resident is permitted to visit the Glen Stor Dun Lodge. Essential caregivers must have been assessed by the Director of Care, taken the Lodge’s IPAC course and have a recent negative COVID-19 test (within the last 7 days). To learn more, call our Family Services Supervisor at 613-933-3384 ext. 4219. No visits are permitted (inside or outside) and residents are not able to leave premises unless it is for a medical appointment. To book a virtual call, please contact the recreation team at 613-933-3384 ext. 4248.

CHRISTMAS-RELATED CLOSURES:

Cornwall Transit bus service ends at 6 p.m. on December 24 and 31, and the office is closed at noon on those days. There is no bus service on December 25, 26, and January 1. The office is closed December 25, 26, 28, and January 1.

ends at 6 p.m. on December 24 and 31, and the office is closed at noon on those days. There is no bus service on December 25, 26, and January 1. The office is closed December 25, 26, 28, and January 1. There will be no waste collection on December 25 and January 1. Collection will take place on Saturday instead. The landfill will be closed on December 25 and January 1. Use the free Recycle Coach app to receive calendar notifications.

on December 25 and January 1. Collection will take place on Saturday instead. The landfill will be closed on December 25 and January 1. Use the free Recycle Coach app to receive calendar notifications. The current limit is 4 bags or 2 cans per week, but this limit will not be enforced until February 2021 – so households may set out 6 bags or 3 cans if they need to.

is 4 bags or 2 cans per week, but this limit will not be enforced until February 2021 – so households may set out 6 bags or 3 cans if they need to. Christmas tree collection takes place from January 4 to 8. Residents are asked to place their real trees at the curb on their regular collection day for pick up. Trees must be out prior to 7 a.m. in a shovelled-out area. Please note this collection is not for artificial trees.

OUTDOOR RECREATION:

Parks and trails will remain open through lockdown. Residents are urged to use common sense – if you cannot keep a safe distance from other residents, please avoid the area.

Outdoor rinks are open, depending on weather. Skaters must keep a safe distance, and contact team sports are not permitted.

Big Ben Ski Centre is closed.

WHERE TO TURN FOR HELP:

For roads, water, and sewer issues, call Municipal Works at 613-932-5354.

For questions about COVID-19, call the Eastern Ontario Health Unit at 1-800-267-7120.

For help finding a local resource, call Ontario 211 at 2-1-1.

To reach the Canada Suicide Prevention Service, call 833-456-4566.

UNITED COUNTIES OF SD&G:

The County administration building will be closed to the public until at least 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The public is encouraged to utilize available online resources and contact staff via telephone or email. Note that the administrative offices are closed entirely between noon on Christmas Eve and Jan. 4, 2021.

Provincial Offences Act court matters have been adjourned and will be rescheduled to a later date. If you have a fine to pay, you can do so online at sdgcounties.ca.

Severance applications will not be accepted until the office reopens.

All applications for various permits (entrances, moving, setbacks) must be submitted electronically.

SDG Library: