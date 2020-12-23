Driver charged in fatal Hwy. 401 crash

(SOUTH DUNDAS,ON) – On June 18, 2020 shortly before 5:00 p.m, Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 401 Westbound (between Dickinson Road and Upper Canada Road ), South Dundas Township.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m, a westbound passenger vehicle collided with a westbound tractor trailer on Highway 401.

The passenger, Richard HESSE-ANDRE (age 22) of Cornwall, Ontario of the westbound vehicle was pronounced deceased at scene.

SD&G OPP continued to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) and OPP Reconstructionist.

On December 15, 2020 SD&G OPP arrested and charged the driver of the westbound passenger vehicle.

Taisha MARTELL (age 20) of Cornwall, Ontario is charged with;

– Causing death by criminal negligence Criminal code (CC) Sec. 220(b)

– Impaired Operation causing death CC Sec. 20.14(3)

– Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor – Liquor Licence Act Sec. 32(1)

– Novice driver B.A.C above zero – Highway Traffic Act – Sec. 44.1(3)

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court on December 15, 2021.