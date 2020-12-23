Man arrested in connection to nine thefts

Cornwall, ON – Steven Helie, 44, of Cornwall was arrested on December 21st, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Possession of property obtained by crime x 9

· Breach of probation x 9 (for failing to keep the peace)

As a result of an ongoing investigation, the man was located in possession of numerous stolen items that were linked to nine reported incidents of theft and breaking and entering. On December 21st, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 16th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Maggie Payne, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on December 21st, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on December 21st, the woman attended a Brookdale Avenue business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. She was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 2nd, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING, FAILING TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Ian Clarke, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on December 21st, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of undertaking for failing to notify a change of address to police. He was also charged with failing to attend police headquarters for fingerprints on December 17th, 2020. It is alleged on December 21st, the man attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 2nd, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 42 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.