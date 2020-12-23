Shutdown cancels road tests

ONTARIO – The provincial shutdown to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will mean that all provincial driving tests are going to be cancelled until Jan. 23.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Dec. 21 that southern Ontario would enter into a 28 day shutdown starting on Boxing Day, Dec. 26. The shutdown will affect services at not just the provincial, but also the municipal level.

“We know that these measures may be a serious inconvenience for people waiting for a road test,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “However, these are unprecedented times and our number one priority remains protecting the health and safety of individuals, families and workers.”

Those who have had their tests cancelled will not be penalized and will receive a credit on their account for when they go to re-book their test after the shutdown ends.

“On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, all Ontarians are advised to stay home as much as possible with trips outside the home limited to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members,” reads a statement from the province. “DriveTest centres will remain open for essential indoor services, such as knowledge tests, with capacity limits and COVID-19 preventative measures in place. The ministry will also continue to offer commercial road testing and other commercial vehicle services during the shutdown to ensure the continued safe movement of essential goods and services.”