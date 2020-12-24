CFSACO to stay in Cornwall

December 24, 2020 at 14 h 44 min
By Nick Seebruch
A CFSACO simulation room at the Nav Centre. Photo from Choose Cornwall.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Canadian Department of National Defense (DND) has extended its lease with the Nav Centre in Cornwall until 2025.

The Nav Centre is currently the home of the DND’s Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Control Operations (CFSACO), and this lease extension means that Cornwall will continue to host this important service to Canada’s military.

CFSACO has been at the Nav Centre since the building was constructed in 1979.

“We are very pleased to be home to CFSACO and look forward to working with our military partners for many more years,” said Kim Coe-Turner, General Manager of the NAV CENTRE. “The NAV CENTRE is ideally suited to host this type of training activity.”

The CFSACO curriculum airborne weapons, systems, ground control systems and radar, meteorology, radio telephony and procedures, air regulations and navigation orders, Aircraft performance characteristics, command and control directives governing the control of interceptor Aircraft as well as the states of alert.

