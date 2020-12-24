Police officer allegedly assaulted by suspect

Cornwall, ON – Christian Legault-Collison, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on December 23rd, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Assault

· Assault with intent to resist arrest

· Carrying a concealed weapon

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Personation with intent to avoid arrest

· Causing a disturbance

· Possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine)

· Obstruct police

· Breach of undertaking x 2 (for failing to notify a change of address to police and abide by a curfew)

It is alleged during the early morning hours on December 23rd, 2020, the man assaulted another person and caused a disturbance while outside in the area of Third Street. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man identified himself as somebody else to police, and was found to be in possession of a concealed BB gun and methamphetamine. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle, where the man assaulted a police officer. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Katlen Moore, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on December 23rd, 2020 and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on December 3rd, 2020, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On December 23rd, 2020, police located the woman in possession of a motor vehicle that had been reported stolen. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Ramsay Trew, 38, of Cornwall was arrested on December 22nd, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on December 14th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On December 22nd, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 2nd, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Christian Seguin, 37, of Cornwall was arrested on December 22nd, 2020 and charged with breach of release order for failing to report to his bail supervision program. He was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during the month of December, the man failed to report, despite his conditions, and an investigation ensued. On December 22nd, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 2nd, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 56 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.