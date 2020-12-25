Woman charged in human trafficking case

Cornwall, ON – Eden Bradshaw, 28 of Brossard, Qc was arrested on December 23rd, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Trafficking in persons

· Material benefit

· Advertise sexual services

· Material benefit from sexual services

It is alleged between March and August 2020, the woman had been trafficking a female victim and police were contacted to investigate. On December 23rd, 2020 the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 2nd, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Cory Carriere, 37 of Cornwall was arrested on December 23rd, 2020 for breaching his conditional sentence order. It’s alleged on December 23rd, 2020 the man consumed alcohol despite his conditional sentence order and police were contacted to investigate. As result of the investigation the man was held in custody.

IMPAIRED, 80 AND OVER, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Shane Gougeon, 34 of Cornwall was arrested on December 23rd, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, 80 and over as well as breach of a release order for being in possession of a firearm. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the area of Pitt Street North. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop and found to be in possession of a rifle as well as a pellet gun. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) recently conducted an investigation into possession of child pornography.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Siegert, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on December 23rd, 2020 and charged with possession child pornography. After executing a search warrant on the man’s electronic devices, police allegedly located child pornography. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 9th, 2021.

The CPS is a member of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Combat Internet Child Exploitation. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

