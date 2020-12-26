Three local organizations receive provincial funding

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Association canadienne-francaise de l’Ontario – Stormont Dundas et Glengarry, Beyond 21, and Glengarry, Nor’westers and Loyalist Museum have each been selected for Trillium Grant funding.

A total of $175,900 will be split between the three organizations.

“Non-profit organizations are a crucial and valued part of any community, especially here in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry,” said MPP McDonell. “Countless people rely on their services every day, and even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they still deliver.”

The funding can be used to support the physical or mental health of staff or volunteers, facility renovations, or the purchasing of technology or personal protective equipment.

“COVID-19 has resulted in a ‘triple threat’ of health, economic and social crises in Ontario, and this funding will help 486 non-profits adapt to those challenges, and ensure that they have the tools and resources to provide the best service to those who need it the most,” said Minister MacLeod. “As we work towards the province’s economic and social recovery, supporting programs like the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund will make a real difference in the lives of individuals and families.”