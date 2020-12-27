Fight the COVID blues by staying active this winter

CORNWALL, Ontario – Getting outside and enjoying all of the winter activities on offer in the region is a great way to fight the COVID shutdown blues.

In Cornwall, there are a few outdoor rinks located throughout the city that offer a wonderful chance for skaters of all skill levels.

The city has even added a new rink behind the clocktower at Lamoureux Park.

Rinks are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Rinks can be found at the following locations:

• Alexander Park – Ninth and Adolphus

• Dover Heights Park – Dover and Robertson

• Grant Park – Kennedy and Grant

• King George Park – Seventh and York

• Lamoureux Park – Water St

• Mattice Park – Edward St

• Memorial Park – Bedford and Third

• Menard Park – Concorde Ave

• Optimist Park – Sunnyside and St. Michel

• Reg Campbell Park – Leitch and Fraser

• Terry Fox Park – Mercier and Ross

In the United Counties of SD&G, the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) operates a number of sites that are offering outdoor fun this winter.

“The RRCA’s Campground and Marina both provide immediate access to the St. Lawrence River; we are proud to offer opportunities for the public to connect with nature and explore our local environment. Staff have been busy enhancing our properties with new camping gravel pads, trail and parking lot enhancements, and more. We look forward to welcoming our customers in 2021,” said Josianne Sabourin, RRCA Administrative Assistant.

There are also a wide variety of trails to be hiked, skiied or snowshoed.

The RRCA offers snowshoe rentals at Gray’s Creek for $7/day or $14/weekend. Reservations and payment must be made in advance by telephone by contacting (613) 938-3611 ext. 229.

These are just a few activities offered in the region this winter. There is also the Summerstown Trails, and the trails in the South Nation Conservation Area and much more.