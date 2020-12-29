City donates parking spots for curbside pick-up

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall announced on Dec. 24 that it is re-launching its curbside pick-up program.

Under the program, the City has donated multiple parking spots that can be used by businesses for 15-minute intervals to facilitate curbside business.

“We understand many residents in Cornwall and the surrounding area are looking to shop local and support their favourite merchants during the provincewide lockdown,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “By reinstating the curbside pickup areas, customers will be able to easily and safely support businesses in the Downtown and Le Village Shopping Districts.”

The parking spots are located in the Le Village Business Improvement Area (BIA) and the Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA).

The curbside pick-up parking spots are located on either side of the street on Pitt St. between Third and First streets, on Second St. in the downtown, and on Montreal Rd.

“The density of merchants is higher in the Downtown and Le Village, and we wanted to avoid possible safety hazards of people stopping in the road or crossing the street in traffic,” noted Mark Boileau, General Manager of Planning Development and Recreation with the City. “Where possible, we would encourage merchants and consumers to take advantage of existing store parking lots.”

The City hopes that these parking spots will help facilitate commerce, while also keeping businesses and their patrons safe during the pandemic.