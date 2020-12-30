CORNWALL, Ontario – With a $5,000 donation from Scott and Amanda Fines of Fines Home Hardware, the Cornwall Arts Centre fund nears its goal of $1 million.

The fund is to support the creation of the Cornwall Arts Centre, which will be located at 159 Pitt St., the former Bank of Montreal building.

The building was purchased by the City of Cornwall in Cornwall in 2018 for $450,000 with an estimated $4 to $6 million required in renovations to turn it into an arts centre.

The Cornwall Arts and Culture Committee has pledged to raise $1 million through community fundraising to go towards the cost of renovations.

As of Monday, Dec. 28, the fund had reached approximately $835,000.

The fund has received support from individuals, local businesses and service clubs.

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall contributed $50,100, the Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise $50,000, the Rotary Club of Cornwall, the Lions Club of Cornwall, and the Optimist Club of Cornwall all a have also made contributions.