Lockdown some fun and fitness

CORNWALL, Ontario – A group in Cornwall is providing an opportunity for residents to stay active and healthy during the current pandemic shutdown by offering virtual spin and circuit classes.

“There is nothing to do, so we thought we might as well get people active,” said Natalie Brunet, one of the instructors who has been certified for three years to teach spin.

Spin classes involve high intensity physical activity on a stationary bike, and it is not just a workout for the legs, as Brunet describes regimens that include pushups and weightlifting.

“It is good for promoting heart health and mental health,” Brunet said.

Brunet said that the classes are accessible to everyone and that participants can go at their own pace.

“Some of the benefits are that you get to workout at home with other athletes and coaches. It is a good addition to your workout routine,” said Ashlee Murray, another instructor involved with the initiative.

The virtual classes have already proven popular with over 40 people joining in a week, some of whom are strangers to Murray, Brunet and the other coaches, with some participants coming from Brantford, Timmins, and Chatham, Ontario.

The classes are free, and for those without a stationary bike at home, Jason Dennis of Summit Fitness has partnered with the Lockdown Virtual Spin and Circuit group to provide equipment rentals.

The classes are offered multiple times a day, thanks to the four certified spin instructors that are a part of the group. There also is a circuit instructor for those who do not have access to a spin bike, but still wish to remain active.

Classes are held over the virtual meeting platform Zoom. Those who wish to join are asked to do so through the Lockdown Virtual Spin and Circuit Facebook Page.