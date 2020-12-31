SD&G OPP celebrate retirement

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – This week Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Detachment is celebrating a 33 year career of one of their Constables.

Provincial Constable Paul Murphy has decided to hang up his belt and go off duty for the last time.

PC Murphy began his career 33 years ago with the Hearst OPP Department, After 4 years serving with Hearst OPP, Murphy continue on for another 29 years with SD&G OPP. PC Murphy had the opportunity to be a part of several different units during his career, including Community Safety Officer, Highway Safety Division and Court Liaison Officer.

PC Murphy has served with integrity, compassion and is a dedicated community member committed to public safety and security of its residents. PC Murphy states “It has been a wonderful 33 year career and I’m looking forward to enjoying extra time with my family and at the community church”

Congratulations on your 33 year career.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca