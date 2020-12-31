Top stories of 2020

2020 was a turbulent year, and an important one for community news, as it became more important than ever for residents to have a place to go for the most up-to-date information regarding their health and safety. At the same time, it was newspapers who worked to keep local government officials accountable for their handling of issues ranging from the pandemic, and beyond.

As reflected in our featured image for this story, local healthcare workers were our top news makers this year.

Here are our choices for the five top stories in Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G in 2020.

Cornwall experienced the COVID-19 virus earlier than most places in Canada when the Nav Centre was chosen to host patients quarantining after returning to Canada from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The pandemic lead to innovation, which included allowing some restaurants to extend their patios partially into the street to give them more space to socially distance their customers.

The death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police officers in Minnesota, lead to Cornwall having its own discussion around race, diversity, and equality.

Not directly related to COVID, but the pandemic was definitely a contributing factor to Cornwall seeing a stronger housing market than it has ever had in recent memory. Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement told Seaway News earlier in December that building Cornwall’s housing stock will be a focus in 2021.

Whether it was someone making and donating masks, a birthday parade, a man making desks for at home classrooms, or a successful Christmas fundraiser for those in need, the community of Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G came together in the face of adversity. More than the pandemic, that was the real story of 2020.