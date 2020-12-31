Warner receives Paul Harris Award

December 31, 2020 at 14 h 45 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Warner receives Paul Harris Award
Sebastian Warner with the Paul Harris Award. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Sebastian Warner has been bestowed the Paul Harris Award from the Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise.

While not a Rotarian himself, Warner says that Rotary is in his blood, with his grandfather being a founding member of the Cornwall Rotary Club, and his dad being a founding member of Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise.

The Paul Harris Award is can be given to a member or non-member of the Rotary Club.

“Rotarians designate a Paul Harris Fellow to recognise a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives and mission of The Rotary Foundation to build world understanding and peace,” the award description reads.

Over the years, Warner has contributed to Rotarian projects in the community and has held fundraisers in support of their work.

In 2016, Warner visited Ghana where the Rotary Club was involved with the education of and prevention of various local diseases. In support of this initiative, Warner has donated both money, as well as computers.

Locally, Warner helped with the creation of the Rotary Club’s outdoor gym located in Lamoureux Park, he also organized the Water Run through the park.

The Water Run encouraged participants to raise money, and carry six liters of water for six kilometers, as a symbolic gesture towards those in the world who have to make such a trek daily just to get safe drinking water.

“I have always been drawn to Rotary,” Warner explained. “It is a great honour to receive this award. I’ve always held Rotary in high regard.”

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Man arrested for failing to stay at the scene of an accident
Local News

Man arrested for failing to stay at the scene of an accident

Cornwall, ON – Ashton Page-Cholette, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on December 25th, 2020 and charged with failing to stop after an…

Officer demoted after drunk driving incident
Local News

Officer demoted after drunk driving incident

CORNWALL, Ontario - A Cornwall Police Officer has been demoted for nine months after being caught driving while impaired. Then Det.…