Warner receives Paul Harris Award

CORNWALL, Ontario – Sebastian Warner has been bestowed the Paul Harris Award from the Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise.

While not a Rotarian himself, Warner says that Rotary is in his blood, with his grandfather being a founding member of the Cornwall Rotary Club, and his dad being a founding member of Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise.

The Paul Harris Award is can be given to a member or non-member of the Rotary Club.

“Rotarians designate a Paul Harris Fellow to recognise a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives and mission of The Rotary Foundation to build world understanding and peace,” the award description reads.

Over the years, Warner has contributed to Rotarian projects in the community and has held fundraisers in support of their work.

In 2016, Warner visited Ghana where the Rotary Club was involved with the education of and prevention of various local diseases. In support of this initiative, Warner has donated both money, as well as computers.

Locally, Warner helped with the creation of the Rotary Club’s outdoor gym located in Lamoureux Park, he also organized the Water Run through the park.

The Water Run encouraged participants to raise money, and carry six liters of water for six kilometers, as a symbolic gesture towards those in the world who have to make such a trek daily just to get safe drinking water.

“I have always been drawn to Rotary,” Warner explained. “It is a great honour to receive this award. I’ve always held Rotary in high regard.”