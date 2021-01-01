Teen allegedly assaults mother with knife

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on December 31st, 2020 and charged with assault and assault with a weapon. It is alleged during an argument in the early morning hours of December 31st, 2020, the youth assaulted her mother all the while brandishing a knife. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Andre Fontaine, 51 of Cornwall was arrested on December 30th, 2020 on the strength of warrants. It is alleged the man had removed merchandise from local businesses and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigations warrants were obtained for his arrest. The man was located on December 30th, 2020, taken into custody on the strength of the warrants and released to appear in court on March 18th, 2021.

There were 52 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.