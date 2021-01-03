CCH’s first baby of 2021 born Saturday morning

January 3, 2021 at 16 h 37 min
By Nick Seebruch
Kendra and Dakota Vandeglind with new son Crew. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Kendra and Dakota Vandeglind welcomed their second child, Crew, on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, just before 7 a.m. at the Cornwall Community Hospital.

This is the first baby to be born at the hospital in the new year.

Kendra explained that giving birth at the CCH was a comfortable experience despite the pandemic.

“Giving birth during the pandemic was not much different other than no visitors really! We had a great experience the first time with our first son, Wren in 2019 and the same great experience for Crew. The CCH nurses and doctors were all amazing to us,” she said.

