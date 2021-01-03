Char-Lan Skating Club test results

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – Earlier in December, the Char-Lan Skating Club’s skaters recently received their Skate Canada Standardized Assessment results.
“A huge shout out to the Township of South Glengarry for all their hard work and support in preparing our facility and ice surface for this special day. They have done a tremendous job at keeping us all safe so that we can continue to do what we love,” reads a statement from the Char-Lan Skate Club.
The club noted that the Skate Canada Evaluator volunteered their time to give their skaters valuable feedback to help them grow.
“Thank you to our Assessment Coordinator, Cindy Luck-Cornes for organizing the day under very unique circumstances,” the Char-Lan Skating Club statement goes on to read.
The results are as follows:
Oliver Phypers STAR 1 Dance
Jessica Lopez STAR 3a Dance Baby Blues & STAR 3b Dance Elements
Charlotte Phypers STAR 2b Dance Canasta Tango
Alessia MacDonald STAR 6c Dance Fourteen Step
Katrina Vivaraies STAR 6b Dance European Waltz
Annie Edwards STAR 1 Dance
Anthony MacDonald STAR 9b Dance Blues and STAR 7 Skills
Grace Vivaraies STAR 1 Dance
Stephanie Slinger STAR 1 Skills
Fiona Laplante STAR 9a Dance Paso Doble
Michaela Moffatt STAR 4 Freeskate Program
Evie Cockings STAR 4a Dance Swing
Tessa Davies STAR 3 Skills and STAR 3 Freeskate Elements