COVID cases in EOHU jump by 255

CORNWALL, Ontario – With the first update of 2021, active COVID-19 cases have jumped to 469 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region, which represents a cumulative increase of 255.

More than one-third of all active cases are between the ages of 20 and 39, with nearly another third being between the ages of 40 and 64.

When broken down by municipality, there are currently 128 active COVID-19 cases in Cornwall, 20 in the northern portion of Akwesasne, 39 in South Glengarry, 17 in South Stormont, 10 in South Dundas, 12 in North Dundas, seven in North Stormont, 23 in North Glengarry, 16 in Hawkesbury, 16 in Champlain, 15 in The Nation, 12 in Casselman, 44 in Russell, 81 in Clarence-Rockland, and 29 in Alfred and Plantagenet.

The following long-term care facilities are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks: Cornwall Community Hospital -Inpatient Mental Health Unit in Cornwall, Sandfield Place LTC & Retirement Home in Cornwall, Maxville Manor, Residence Prescott-Russell in Hawkesbury, Chateau Glengarry in Alexandria, Glen Stor Dun lodge in Cornwall, Woodland Villa in Long Sault, St-Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (Quinn House) in Cornwall, Russell Meadows Retirement Home in Russel, the Cornwall Community Hospital Critical Care Unit, and Lancaster Long Term Care.

There have been a total of 1689 COVID-19 cases in the EOHU region since March of 2020. There are currently seven individuals in the region hospitalized with COVID-19, and there have been 34 deaths since March of 2020.

The seven day rolling average for COVID-19 cases in the EOHU is 165.3, but in Cornwall that number is much higher at 230.3. If there was not a province-wide shutdown currently in place, the EOHU region would still be under lockdown given the high rolling seven day average. Any region with a rolling seven day average above 40 is considered to be in the Red Zone.