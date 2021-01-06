Man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

Cornwall, ON – Surjeet Singh, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on January 4th, 2021 and charged with sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement. It is alleged between January 3-4, the man sexually assaulted and assaulted a woman who was a casual acquaintance to him. It is further alleged the man confined the woman, preventing her from leaving him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

THREATS X 4

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 31st, 2020 and charged with four counts of uttering threats. It is alleged on December 31st, the man made threats to harm three family members and burn down the property of one of the victims. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victims in the matter.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Alana Coderre, 18, of Finch was arrested on January 1st, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of First Street and Pitt Street. She was taken into custody during a traffic stop, was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 4th, 2021.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Megan Powless, 26, of Akwesasne was arrested on December 31st, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on November 18th, 2020, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On December 31st, 2020, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 2nd, 2021.

FRAUD UNDER $5000 X 4, UNLAWFUL USE OF CREDIT CARD, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Joseph Scott Kenny, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on January 1st, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Fraud under $5000 x 4

· Unlawful use of credit card x 4

· Possession of property obtained by crime x 4

· Breach of probation x 4 (for failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged on four occasions in April 2020, the man used a bank card of someone known to him without their permission and fraudulently obtained a quantity of cash. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 1st, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 16th, 2021.

THEFT UNDER $5000, MISCHIEF X 2

Cornwall, ON – Sandra Sabourin, 63, of Cornwall was arrested on January 1st, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and two counts of mischief. It is alleged on December 15th, 2020, the woman caused damage and took a camera that did not belong to her, as well as interfered with the lawful use of property by creating excessive disruptions in her residential building. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 1st, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 16th, 2021.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Tracy Ferguson, 54, of Cornwall was arrested on January 2nd, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Second Street and Guy Street. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 4th, 2021.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on January 2nd, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on December 2nd, 2020 the youth failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On January 2nd, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. The name of the youth was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Maurice Leger, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on January 3rd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man breached his probation and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On January 3rd, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 16th, 2021.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Harley Dumais, 18, of Cornwall was arrested on January 4th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints and breach of undertaking for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on December 17th, 2020 the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On January 4th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 2nd, 2021.

OBSTRUCT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Zachary Plumadore, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on January 4th, 2021 and charged with obstruct police. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated matter on November 11th, 2020, the man provided false information to police about the investigation. On January 4th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 16th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 241 calls for service in the City of Cornwall since December 31, 2020 (8:00 am Thursday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.