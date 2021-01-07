Duncan re-nominated as CPC candidate for next election

CORNWALL, Ontario – On his social media on Tuesday, Jan. 5, Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan announced that he had accepted his party’s nomination to once again be their candidate at the next federal election, whenever that may be.

“Here’s a great way to start the New Year: I’m excited to be confirmed as the @CPC_HQ candidate in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry for the next federal election,” Duncan’s tweet reads. “I’m ready to help make @ErinOToole our next Prime Minister and to form an ethical, fiscally responsible government!”

Duncan was first elected as the Conservative Party of Canada candidate in the riding of Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry for the last federal election in 2019. At that time, Duncan was taking over from previous CPC MP and mentor Guy Lauzon, who had represented the riding since 2004.

Since being elected to Parliament, Duncan has become part of the official Opposition’s leadership team under Erin O’Toole, currently serving as Question Period coordinator for his party. Duncan has also advocated for a variety of issues since being elected including slamming the government for lack of communication around the quarantining of COVID-19 patients from the Diamond Princess cruise ship at the Nav Centre in Cornwall in February of 2020 and more recently, pushing the government to end the ban on blood donations from gay men.

There has yet to be any word on when the next federal election might be. The current session of Parliament is not expected to expire until 2023, but with the Liberal government being in the minority, the opposition parties could force an early election.

Neither the NDP, the Liberal Party of Canada, or the Green Party have announced candidates yet for Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry.