Additional charges in sexual assault case

Cornwall, ON – On January 5th, 2021, the CPS included an arrest about a sexual assault in the Daily News. Upon further investigation, Surjeet Singh, 20, of Cornwall has been also charged with the following:

· Sexual assault x 2

· Assault causing bodily harm

· Kidnapping

· Criminal harassment

It is alleged between January 2-4, 2021, the man confined a woman casually known to him against her will, and sexually assaulted her on two occasions. The man also allegedly choked the woman and repeatedly contacted her. On January 6th, 2021, the man was charged accordingly and remained in custody to await a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Amber Turner, 33, of Brockville was arrested on January 6th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend for fingerprints on December 18th, 2020 and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On January 6th, 2021 a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Brockville as she was taken into custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. The warrant was executed and she was held for a bail hearing.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – Randy Robertson, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on January 6th, 2021 and charged with sexual assault. It is alleged on December 7th, 2020 the man inappropriately touched a woman known to him and police were contacted to investigate. On January 6th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 23rd, 2021.

