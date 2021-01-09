Man allegedly strikes a utility pole while driving a stolen vehicle drunk

Cornwall, ON – Justin Wright, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on January 7th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Impaired

· Over 80

· Operation while prohibited

· Theft of motor vehicle

It is alleged on January 7th, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol when he struck a utility pole in the area of Sixth Street and Gloucester Street. Further investigation revealed the man had taken the motor vehicle from someone he did not know without their permission. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 18th, 2021.

