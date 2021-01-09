Man allegedly strikes a utility pole while driving a stolen vehicle drunk

January 9, 2021 — Changed at 9 h 56 min on January 8, 2021
Provided by CPS
Cornwall Police Service (CPS) blotter update.

Cornwall, ON – Justin Wright, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on January 7th, 2021 and charged with the following:

·         Impaired

·         Over 80

·         Operation while prohibited

·         Theft of motor vehicle

It is alleged on January 7th, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol when he struck a utility pole in the area of Sixth Street and Gloucester Street. Further investigation revealed the man had taken the motor vehicle from someone he did not know without their permission. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 18th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 40 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

