EOTB offering manufacturing fundamentals training

January 11, 2021 at 17 h 19 min
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News Staff
CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) is offering a five-week Manufacturing Fundamentals course.

The course is being offered virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will cover areas that include forklift operation, first aid/ CPR, lockout/ tagout and more.

In addition to the occupational training, the program also offers participants a job placement with a local company. Past participants have been placed in jobs at companies such as Olymel, SigmaPoint, Laminacorr, and Alexandria Moulding.

This is the seventh in-take of the EOTB’s Manufacturing Fundamentals course, with over 60 individuals having already participated in the program.

“This program is for someone interested in manufacturing, interested in fast paced work and doesn’t mind being on their feet,” said Sylvia McDonald of the EOTB.

To be eligible for the program, a participant must be of 18-years of age, eligible to work in Canada, and live in Cornwall, SD&G, Akwesasne, or Prescott-Russell. The participant must also be unemployed or working less than 20 hours a week.

Courses begin on Jan. 18 and run to Feb. 21. Courses are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. If access to internet or a laptop is an issue, the EOTB is able to help.

Spaces are limited. To reserve a spot, email Sylvia McDonald at sylvia@eotb.cfeo.on.ca

