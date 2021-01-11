How to access OPP during lockdown

January 11, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 50 min on January 10, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by OPP
How to access OPP during lockdown
OPP SDG.

LONG SAULT, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is taking action to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by restricting the access to its facilities, including detachments, across the province.

The OPP is limiting the processing of routine criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks and finger printing to essential workers/volunteers only. Anyone seeking entry to OPP SD&G Detachment must make an appointment first. Individuals will be pre-screened and are required to have proper personal protective equipment prior to entering the detachment.

If you require any detachment-based service, including criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks, please call your local detachment, Long Sault (613) 534-2223, Alexandria (613) 525-1954, Lancaster (613) 347-2449, Winchester (613) 774-2603, Morrisburg (613) 543-2949 in advance for an appointment. Our operating hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122 or your local detachment. Report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

The OPP thanks the public for helping us to keep our communities safe by using the means listed above to avoid unnecessary contact.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SDG Library looks back on 2020
Regional News

SDG Library looks back on 2020

As we begin the new year, it is an opportunity to look forward to what lies ahead, but also a time to reflect on the year we have just finished. 2020 was not what anyone could…

SNC Reminds Residents to Be Cautious of Ice Conditions
Regional News

SNC Reminds Residents to Be Cautious of Ice Conditions

FINCH, Ontario - South Nation Conservation (SNC) is reminding residents that although winter is fully upon us, you should remain cautious…