Ontario releases top baby names from 2019

January 11, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 11 min on January 11, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Ontario releases top baby names from 2019
Stock photo (Deposit Photos).

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario has released their list of top baby names from 2019.

According to the report, the top girl name was Olivia, and the top boy name was Noah.

There were 933 baby girls named Olivia in 2019 and 841 boys named Noah, with Liam coming in at second place for boys.

The top five girl names were:

1.Olivia
2.Charlotte
3.Emma
4.Ava
5. Sophia

The top five boys names:

1.  Noah
2.  Liam
3.  Lucas
4.  Benjamin
5.  Ethan

“Parents should register their child’s birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborns,” reads a statement from the Province. “ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle provides a quick and convenient way for parents to take care of the essentials online. From the comfort of home, the bundle allows parents to apply for a birth certificate, a Social Insurance Number, and Canada Child Benefits, including the Ontario Child Benefit and Education Savings Referral service.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

OPG offers support to Cornwall Arts Centre fund
A&E Plus

OPG offers support to Cornwall Arts Centre fund

CORNWALL, Ontario - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) made a $15,000 donation to the Cornwall Arts Centre fund on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The…

Cornwall Arts Centre fund nears its goal
A&E Plus

Cornwall Arts Centre fund nears its goal

CORNWALL, Ontario - With a $5,000 donation from Scott and Amanda Fines of Fines Home Hardware, the Cornwall Arts Centre fund nears its goal of $1 million. The fund is to…