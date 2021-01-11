Ontario releases top baby names from 2019

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario has released their list of top baby names from 2019.

According to the report, the top girl name was Olivia, and the top boy name was Noah.

There were 933 baby girls named Olivia in 2019 and 841 boys named Noah, with Liam coming in at second place for boys.

The top five girl names were:

1.Olivia

2.Charlotte

3.Emma

4.Ava

5. Sophia

The top five boys names:

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Lucas

4. Benjamin

5. Ethan

“Parents should register their child’s birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborns,” reads a statement from the Province. “ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle provides a quick and convenient way for parents to take care of the essentials online. From the comfort of home, the bundle allows parents to apply for a birth certificate, a Social Insurance Number, and Canada Child Benefits, including the Ontario Child Benefit and Education Savings Referral service.”