Impaired driver causes multi-vehicle collision

Cornwall, ON – Jean Dube, 19, of Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, QC was arrested on January 10th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Impaired by drug

· Dangerous operation

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 2 (cocaine and Xanax)

· Possession of property obtained by crime

It is alleged on January 10th, 2021, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug and collided with two other motor vehicles in the area of 3330 Montreal Road. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, Xanax and Canadian currency. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. It should be noted that no serious injuries were sustained by any of the parties involved in the collision.

BREACH, ASSAULT POLICE WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 8th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to notify a change of address to police. He was also charged with assault police. It is alleged the man was released from court after a domestic-related offence with conditions to notify the Cornwall Police Service with his new address. The man failed to do so and an investigation ensued. On January 8th, 2021, the man was located by police during a traffic stop. He was taken into custody and while in custody, the man used his belt to assault a police officer. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as the conditions stem from a domestic incident and would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED BY DRUG, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Blair Barkhouse, 55, of Cornwall was arrested on January 8th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug, possession of a Schedule I substance, being methamphetamine, as well as breach of undertaking for consuming drugs. It is alleged on January 8th, 2021, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug in the area of Second Street and Anthony Street and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 30th, 2012.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Shawnna Chartrand, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on January 9th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to remain in her residence and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on December 28th, 2020, the woman was located outside of her residence, despite her conditions, and an investigation ensued. On January 9th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Samuel Ashmore, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on January 9th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on January 8th, 2021, the man took a quantity of cash from his employer and police were contacted to investigate. On January 9th, 2021, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 16th, 2021.

FIVE INDIVIDUALS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF COCAINE

Cornwall, ON – During the early morning hours on January 10th, 2021, police conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle, at which time a quantity of cocaine was observed in the vehicle. An investigation ensued and the following individuals were taken into custody and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine):

· Jonathan McAlear, 19, of Cornwall

· Robert Rivard, 19, of Apple Hill

· Jacob Poulin, 19, of Long Sault

· MacKenzie Lauzon, 19, of South Stormont

· Noah Coleman, 18, of Montreal

The individuals were released to appear in court on March 30th, 2021.

BREAK AND ENTER, PERSONATION WITH INTENT TO AVOID ARREST, OBSTRUCT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Christina Lafrance, 37, of Cornwall was arrested on January 10th, 2021 and charged with break and enter, personation with intent to avoid arrest, and obstruct police. It is alleged on January 3rd, 2021, the woman forced her way into the residence of someone known to her and police were contacted to investigate. On January 10th, 2021, the woman identified as someone else to police during a traffic stop. She was subsequently taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 30th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Tammy Lamarche, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on January 10th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for contacting a certain person. It is alleged on January 10th, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the woman was located in the company of someone she is to have no contact with. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 23, 2021.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Zlatko Galun, 37, of South Glengarry was arrested on January 10th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on January 10th, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Second Street West and Seymour Avenue. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 124 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.