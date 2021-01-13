Stay-at-Home order: what does it mean for services and activities

ONTARIO – At 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 a provincial Stay-at-Home order will go into effect as a part of a new State of Emergency that was declared by Premier Doug Ford.

The province has issued the following information as to what is and what is not permitted under the provincial Stay-at-Home order:

Outdoor organized public gatherings and social gatherings are further restricted to a limit of five people with limited exceptions. This is consistent with the rules during the lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19 in spring 2020 and will allow individuals and families to enjoy time outdoors safely.

Individuals are required to wear a mask or face covering in the indoor areas of businesses or organizations that are open. Wearing a mask or face covering is now recommended outdoors when you can’t physically distance more than two metres.

All non-essential retail stores, including hardware stores, alcohol retailers, and those offering curbside pickup or delivery, must open no earlier than 7 a.m. and close no later than 8 p.m. The restricted hours of operation do not apply to stores that primarily sell food, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and restaurants for takeout or delivery.

Non-essential construction is further restricted, including below-grade construction, exempting survey.

The City of Cornwall has issued this list of the following municipal services and facilities that are affected by the Stay-At-Home order:

City Hall (drop payments off at the mail slot by the front door),

Civic Complex (curbside pickup available where needed),

Municipal Works (call 613-932-5354 for assistance),

Social and Housing Services (drop forms off at the mail slot by the front door),

The Aquatic Centre, Benson Centre, Cornwall Fire Stations, and Paramedic Headquarters and rural bases remain closed to the public.

Essential services continue:

Cornwall Transit’s buses are running for essential travel and the office remains open,

Waste collection continues normally, and the landfill remains open, and

Staff are responding to complaints and reports – click here to flag an issue.

First responders will continue to respond to 911 calls. Please wear a mask and keep your distance until COVID-19 screening is complete.

Outdoor recreation is permitted. Visit www.Cornwall.ca/winter for a full list of open outdoor facilities. Remember to keep your distance. Wear a mask if you cannot maintain a two-metre distance while you’re outdoors. Wash or sanitize your hands often. The Province’s orders do not allow for outdoor team sports.

Other key news from the Province:

The stay at home order takes effect Thursday, January 14 at 12:01 a.m.

Everyone should stay at home unless they are going to the grocery store, accessing health services, getting exercise, or going to work.

Outdoor social gatherings are limited to five people.

The stay at home order is expected to remain in place for 28 days (February 11). As more information is released by the Province, the City of Cornwall will update its procedures accordingly.

The following is a list of affected services from the United Counties of SD&G: