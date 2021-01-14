Man allegedly assaults woman with edged weapon

Cornwall, ON – Scott MacDonald, 36, of Toronto was arrested on January 12th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on February 28th, 2017, during an altercation with a woman known to him, the man took out an edged object he had been concealing and attempted to assault the woman with the object. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On January 12th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on April 1st, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Clarissa Square, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on January 12th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on December 21st, 2020, the woman attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On January 12th, 2021, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on April 1st, 2021.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Joshua Flaro, 21, of Cornwall was arrested on January 12th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on December 16th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On January 12th, 2021, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 30th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Cordy, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on January 12th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man breached his probation order and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On January 12th, 2021 he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on March 30th, 2021.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 12th, 2021 on the strength of multiple warrants. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on December 24th, 2020 for a domestic related offence and further failed to attend for fingerprints and failed to comply with his release order. An investigation ensued and warrants were issued for his arrest. On January 12th, 2021, he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The warrants were executed and he was held in custody for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 61 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.