January 14, 2021 at 15 h 35 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Nick Seebruch
SLC seeks nominees for honourary diplomas
CORNWALL, Ontario – St. Lawrence College (SLC) has opened its annual nomination process for honourary diplomas.

SLC Honorary Diplomas are given to people who have demonstrated incredible community engagement, leadership, innovation, and integrity. Recipients are chosen because they are an inspiration to our students, alumni, and communities. If you know someone deserving of this honour, please nominate them by completing the form found here,” reads a statement from Kathy O’Brien, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Communications and Advancement at SLC.

Nominations are now open, with a deadline for applications being Jan. 31.

I believe it is an appropriate time to consider and recognize people who make a positive impact, either through their work, volunteer efforts, or creative pursuits. We have witnessed heroic efforts in our communities, and especially in the last year, whether it is healthcare workers, first responders, and those whose job it is to keep food on our tables, people from all walks of life have risen to the challenges of a monumental global crisis,” O’Brien stated.

In 2019, one of the recipients of an honourary degree from SLC was former Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry MP Guy Lauzon.

