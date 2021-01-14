South Stormont sees record year for construction in 2020

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – In their report to South Stormont Council, the township’s Planning and Building Division showed that 2020 was a record year for construction in the municipality.

The township issued 197 total building permits in 2020, which is up slightly from the 188 issued in 2019, but it represented a significant increase in construction value.

The projects that were issued building permits by the township in 2020 represented a total of $44,520,918 in construction value, an increase of $25,954,924 from the year before.

“New homes is really where the activity is coming,” said Peter Young, Director of the Planning and Building Division. Young explained that a typical year would see around $20 million worth of construction value.

There were 66 permits issued for the construction of single detached dwellings in 2020 and Young noted that permits for pools was up 300 per cent.

“2020 was the busiest year in the department’s history with over twice the construction value as 2019. It is anticipated that 2021 will have similar volumes of activity with the Wills Transfer site and new subdivisions starting,” Young’s report to Council reads.

MacIsaac congratulated Young on his department’s work.

“Congratulations to you and your department Peter. It certainly has been a big year for you,” she said.

One of the projects that was moved forward in 2020 was the purchase of land for the East Industrial Park expansion. The township states it is working with several businesses on purchasing land in the industrial park expansion.