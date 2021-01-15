Heavy snowfall in forecast for this weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Cornwall, the United Counties of SD&G, and Akwesasne.

The snow is forecasted to begin late Friday night, early Saturday morning.

“Total of near 15 cm snow expected tonight and Saturday,” reads the warning from Environment Canada. “A mixture of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow will arrive tonight. The precipitation will change over to snow overnight then continue through Saturday.”

According to The Weather Network, snow is expected to begin falling at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning and will continue until late Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will hover around zero degrees Celsius all weekend.