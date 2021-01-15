LETTER TO THE EDITOR: S.O.S MPP missing in SDSG

As the latest announcement out of Queen’s Park hit social media and the news this week, I looked for clarity and information for our region. Many other ridings in eastern Ontario have had statements, interviews, and public presence throughout this pandemic from their MPPs. Personalized ones, demonstrating their awareness of local issues and struggles.

We here in Stormont Dundas and South Glengarry have only heard from our MPP, Jim McDonell, twice over the last two months on anything specific to our region: His Christmas/New years announcements in front of a black curtain, and congratulating the hard-working volunteers of the Christmas parade. While deserving of the recognition, I wonder…where is Jim? I have not seen him, socially distanced but helping, at any community events for local support this fall. I have not read, heard, or watched a single announcement by him about the impacts of policy coming from Queen’s Park to our region. Every post and update shared on his website and social media are generic statements from Toronto, with no nuance or explanation on local impacts. He has failed to answer emails, letters, or calls from his constituents for years, and during the pandemic, that certainly has not changed. As calls from CCH come about being overwhelmed by the current caseload, where is the reassurance of support and funding from our MPP? Where is the acknowledgement of the impact the pandemic crisis is having at this point? In his Christmas address, Jim calls it “the final phase of the pandemic”. Now, we are under emergency orders.

I have seen more community engagement from MPPs that went to St Barts over the Christmas holidays than from our MPP, and that is saying something.

Where is the leadership when it comes to influx of funding to support local businesses and projects like we see next door in Leeds-Grenville? Where is the Q and A with community members? Where is the reassurance that we will see more contact tracing funding, testing resources, and vaccines locally?

While helping to care for my sick father, I came to learn that our local PSWs don’t have access to regular COVID tests, and are not required to have them when entering homes to care for patients…the danger this poses to these healthcare workers and the families of our most vulnerable is mind boggling, and yet, I have no one to bring that concern to, because my MPP won’t answer an email or phone call.

Jim, why aren’t you doing your job?

S.O.S Stormont Dundas and South Glengarry have no provincial representation or leadership.

Kelsey Catherine Schmitz,

Crysler, Ontario