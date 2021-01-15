Small Business Support Grant applications now open

CORNWALL, Ontario – Applications are open for the new Ontario Small Business Support Grant, which helps small businesses that are required to close or significantly restrict services under the Provincewide Shutdown effective December 26, 2020.

Starting at $10,000 for all eligible businesses, the grant provides businesses with funding to a maximum of $20,000 to help cover decreased revenue expected as a result of the Provincewide Shutdown.

The business must demonstrate they experienced a revenue decline of at least 20 per cent when comparing monthly revenue in April 2019 and April 2020. This time period was selected because it reflects the impact of the public health measures in spring 2020, and as such provides a representation of the possible impact of these latest measures on small businesses.

Businesses will be able to use the support in whatever way makes the most sense for them. For example, some businesses could use the support to pay employee wages, while others may need support maintaining their inventory.

Eligibility

To receive the grant, a small business must:

be required to close or restrict services subject to the Provincewide Shutdown effective 12:01 a.m. on December 26

have fewer than 100 employees at the enterprise level

have experienced a minimum of 20 per cent revenue decline comparing April 2020 to April 2019 revenues. New businesses established since April 2019 are also eligible provided they meet the other eligibility criteria

Businesses that are not eligible include those that were already required to close prior to the introduction of modified Stage 2 measures on October 10, 2020, and essential business permitted to operate with capacity restrictions (e.g., discount and big box stores selling groceries, supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, and beer, wine and liquor stores).

New businesses established since April 2019 are also eligible provided they meet the other eligibility criteria. Small businesses not in operation in April 2019 or April 2020 will be able to select alternative months for comparing revenue decline through the application portal.

How to Apply

Businesses must register with Province’s online grant portal in order to apply to the grant. Businesses will have to have a business number in order to be eligible. If a business does not have a business number, they will be directed to apply for a business number before they can proceed with their application. You can start the process via this link:

Businesses will also need to have information about the revenue decline and number of employees available and would have to attest to the information provided in their application.

Once the application is successfully submitted an eligible business can expect to receive payment within approximately 10 business days. Applications with incomplete or incorrect information, or that require additional review, will experience a delay and will not receive payment within 10 business days.

Other Support Programs

In addition to the Ontario Small Business Support Grant, businesses can use the grant portal to apply online for funding from the following initiatives:

Main Street Relief Grant for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) providing up to $1,000 for PPE costs to eligible small businesses across Ontario with 2 to 9 employees.

providing up to $1,000 for PPE costs to eligible small businesses across Ontario with 2 to 9 employees. Property Tax and Energy Cost Rebate Grants This provincial application-based grant provides a rebate to eligible businesses in respect of property taxes and energy bills.

Related Links

Business Reopening Toolkit

Cornwall Economic Development has put together a toolkit to help businesses reopen. The toolkit includes guidelines and a maximum occupancy calculator along with signs and posters that can be downloaded and printed: