Charges laid in Alexandria stabbing

ALEXANDRIA, Ontario – On December 16, 2020 shortly after 8:30 p.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) responded to investigate a serious assault with a weapon at a residence on Main Street in Alexandria.

SD&G OPP received information that an adult male had been attacked with an edged weapon by an individual who then fled the scene and was not located.

The male victim (age 28) suffered a stab wound and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The individual responsible was arrested on January 12, 2021.

Vanessa BUSS (age 26) of North Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

– Aggravated assault Criminal Code Sec. 268

– Fail to comply with release order CC Sec.145(5)(a)

– Fail to comply with probation order CC Sec 733.1(1)

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on January 12, 2021.