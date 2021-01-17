COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Dundas Manor

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – A special delivery at Dundas Manor has everyone smiling. Residents, staff, physicians, and essential caregivers received the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. In total, 312 doses were given. The Resident Council Leadership Team dubbed the day ‘Operation Protect’, celebrating the completion of the mission to get everyone vaccinated.

Resident Bill Wagoner was the first resident to get the shot: “It just felt like a little mosquito bite. No problem! One quick needle means a life of protection.”

Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) Spencer Hayward was the first staff member to get the shot: “I was very excited to get the vaccine today and encourage everyone to get it when able.” Spencer’s Mom Sharon (another PSW at Dundas Manor) was second in line.

Essential caregiver Janie Grimes, who also serves as Family Services Representative at the home, also received her shot: “I am so grateful to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. It is amazing how the staff at Dundas Manor have kept the flow going through the clinic today. They are such an amazing team.”

Cornwall-SDG paramedics and nurses from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit helped the Dundas Manor staff give the shots.

“This has been an emotional week preparing for the clinic. We are sharing tears of happiness and gratitude to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit for their assistance in bringing the vaccine to our home,” summed up Administrator Susan Poirier. “Thank you to the paramedics, nurses and our entire Dundas Manor family for your commitment and support of one another. We are DUNDASMANORSTRONG 💙💚.”

Although the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given, all safety protocols such as wearing masks, the use of personal protective equipment, and visitor restrictions will remain in place. In addition, staff and essential caregivers will continue to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.