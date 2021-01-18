OPP investigate armed robbery

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On January 14, 2020 at approximately 3:02 p.m., members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery on County Road 31 just north of Morrisburg, Ontario.

The investigation has determined that several individuals approached the victim as he was walking on the side of the road, while working with electronics. The suspects had no weapons, but grabbed and held the victim down as they removed his wallet, phone and electronics. The suspects then fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van travelling north on County Road 31. The suspects were described as Middle Eastern dialect, with brown skin and wearing face coverings.

Officers responding to the call were unable to locate the individuals responsible for the robbery.

The victim was un-injured.

The SD&G OPP is looking for the public’s help, if anyone observed this incident or were in the area at that time with dash cam footage, please contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122.