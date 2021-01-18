Richelieu Day Care Centre to close

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall announced on Monday, Jan. 18 its intention to close its long running day care facility the Richelieu Day Care Centre.

“Closing the Centre will allow us to redeploy resources to meet other needs in our community,” said Mellissa Morgan, Manager of Social & Housing Services. “Both staff and funding dollars will be redistributed to enhance childcare services in Cornwall and SD&G. As the Service System manager, we are committed to supporting existing families enrolled at Richelieu Day Care Centre with a smooth transition to other childcare providers.”

The city said that it came to the decision after a comprehensive review of its Child Care Division.

Currently, there are 22 children enrolled at the centre, which is operated by eight staff members.

The city states that there is enough capacity in the municipality’s other non-profit childcare centres to meet the needs of its current clients.

The Richelieu Day Care Centre will close on June 30 2021. The centre has been in operation since May of 1979.