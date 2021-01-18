United Counties of SD&G call on province to re-open businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – During their meeting on Monday, Jan. 18, the United Counties of SD&G passed a resolution calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his government to allow businesses to re-open.

All businesses considered non-essential were restricted to curbside service, delivery, and take out service only after a province-wide shutdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essential businesses that sell groceries or pharmaceuticals are allowed to remain open at 50 per cent capacity. Big box stores are also allowed to remain open, and sell all goods, including non-essential items, but are restricted to 25 per cent capacity.

The Council heard from Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) that the virus was spreading primarily though the region through close contacts, primarily between family members. Dr. Roumeliotis too expressed frustration with the current restrictions on businesses.

“It is frustrating that some small businesses are forced to close their doors, while others can remain open,” said Warden Frank Prevost. “We are calling on the provincial government to realize that when businesses and customers follow health protocols, we can blunt the spread of COVID-19.”

The resolution will be sent to e Premier of Ontario, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, SD-SG MPP Jim McDonell, and circulated to all municipalities in Ontario.

Dr. Roumeliotis also requested a copy of the resolution for the purposes of endorsement from the health unit.