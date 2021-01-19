Get creative for the 43rd Tim Horton’s Bowl for Kids Sake

January 19, 2021 at 11 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Get creative for the 43rd Tim Horton’s Bowl for Kids Sake
Pictured are Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall Fundraising Coordinator Crystal Regnier and Executive Director Ron Graham (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Tim Horton’s Bowl for Kids Sake in support of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall returns for the 43rd year, but in a different format. Like all things, Bowl for Kids Sake has had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s fundraiser will be held virtually starting on Feb. 22 and will run until March 8.

“We are encouraging people to find creative ways to bowl from home this year,” said Crystal Regnier, Fundraising Coordinator for Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall.

This year, instead of pins, how about empty water bottles? Instead of bowling with bowling balls this year, how about try snowballs? Or rolled up socks!

This year’s honourary chair of the event is Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement.

“I’m honoured to be chosen as honourary chair of Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids’ Sake. For the first time in 43 years, this event is going virtual,” Clement said. “Big Brothers and Big Sisters support the youth in our community through their mentorship programs. The impact that Big Brothers/ Big Sisters has on our community youth is incredible. Join me in getting the ball rolling and finding creative ways to bowl from home.”

There will be prizes for the most creative bowlers, as well as prizes for the person who raises the most money and the team that raises the most money. This year, because the event is being held virtually, there are no limits on team sizes.

Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall has a few ways to facilitate virtual bowling from home, including four Wii gaming consoles that can be borrowed for bowling and an online bowling game that will be available on the Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall website.

For more information, or to register, visit https://cornwall.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/ and click on “Events.”

