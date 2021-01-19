Man arrested for harassing communications

Cornwall, ON – Brian Merkley, 39, of Cornwall was arrested on January 15th, 2021 and charged with harassing communications and breach of undertaking for calling 9-1-1 for purposes other than a legitimate emergency. It is alleged January 12th, 2021, the man repeatedly contacted police when there was no emergency or request for assistance. An investigation ensued and on January 15th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 30th, 2021.

BREAK AND ENTER, SHOPLIFTING, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on January 16th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Break and enter

· Theft under $5000

· Breach of probation x 4 (for attending a certain business, failing to notify a change of address to police and failing to keep the peace)

· Breach of release order x 2 (for contacting his girlfriend and failing to notify a change of address to police)

It is alleged on January 3rd, 2021, the man and his girlfriend forced their way into the residence of someone known to them and police were contacted to investigate. It is further alleged on January 16th, the man attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 17th, 2021 and charged with three counts of domestic assault. He was also charged with three counts of breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on three occasions between January 16-17, the man assaulted his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 17th, 2021, he was taken into custody, was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 126 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.