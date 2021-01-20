OPP search for stolen boat

January 20, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 19 min on January 19, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP search for stolen boat
Picture of the stolen boat.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On January 15, 2021 shortly after 8 a.m., Stormont Dundas &Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a Boat being taken from a property on Old Highway 2, South Glengarry Township. Investigation indicated that sometime overnight January 13-14, a 2006 26 foot Blue and white Malibu Wakesetter 247 LSV boat and Black 2013 Shor SLI trailer with white vertical PVC posts (Ont marker L6191Y) was stolen.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

