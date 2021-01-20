OPP search for stolen boat

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On January 15, 2021 shortly after 8 a.m., Stormont Dundas &Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a Boat being taken from a property on Old Highway 2, South Glengarry Township. Investigation indicated that sometime overnight January 13-14, a 2006 26 foot Blue and white Malibu Wakesetter 247 LSV boat and Black 2013 Shor SLI trailer with white vertical PVC posts (Ont marker L6191Y) was stolen.

