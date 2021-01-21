Frivolous 9-1-1 calls lead to charges

Cornwall, ON – Brian Merkley, 39, of Cornwall was arrested on January 19th, 2021 and charged with four counts of breach of undertaking for calling 9-1-1 when there was no emergency. It is alleged on four occasions on January 17th, 2021, the man called 9-1-1 when there were no legitimate emergency or request for police. An investigation ensued and on January 19th, 2021, the man was taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.\

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on January 19th, 2021 and charged with four counts of breach of undertaking. It is alleged the youth failed to abide by her curfew and attended the residence of someone she is to have no contact with. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 19th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 19th, 2021 and charged with sexual assault. It is alleged on December 25th, 2020, the man inappropriately touched his sister and police were contacted to investigate. On January 19th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 16th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME x 3, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Marc Jodoin, 46, and Morgan McCreary, 41, of Cornwall were arrested on January 19th, 2021 and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime. Marc Jodoin was also charged with three counts of breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. As a result of an ongoing investigation, the man and woman were located in possession of numerous stolen items that were linked to three reported incidents of theft and breaking and entering. On January 19th, 2021, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Ottawa as the man and woman were in custody on an unrelated matter. They were charged accordingly and held for bail hearings.

WARRANT, THREATS, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, PERSONATION WITH INTENT TO AVOID ARREST, OBSTRUCT POLICE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 19th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for various domestic-related offences, including voyeurism, publication of an intimate image without consent, as well as criminal harassment. It is further alleged on January 19th, 2021, the man made threats to kill his ex-girlfriend and was repeatedly contacting her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 19th, 2021, the man was located by police and identified as another person to avoid arrest. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 33 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.